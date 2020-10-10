STARS

—Michael Carter, North Carolina, ran for a career-high 214 yards and two TDs, including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter, to lead the Tar Heels past No. 19 Virginia Tech, 56-45.

—Connor Bazelak, Missouri, threw for 406 yards and four TDs despite missing three of his top receiving targets due to COVID-19 protocols to help the Tigers escape with a 45-41 victory over No. 17 LSU in a game moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.

—Myles Brennan, LSU, threw for 430 yards and four TDs in a 45-41 loss to Missouri.

—Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, rushed for 174 yards and two TDs, and the No. 21 Aggies beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired.

—Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, threw for 358 yards and three TD passes to Zay Flowers — the last a 25-yarder in overtime — and ran for a score as Eagles beat Pittsburgh 31-30.

—Kevin Harris, South Carolina, ran for 171 yards and two TDs to help the Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt 41-7.

—Breece Hall, Iowa State, ran for 135 yards and two scores to help the No. 24 Cyclones beat Texas Tech 31-15.

_Deon Jackson, Duke. rushed for a career-high 169 yards as the Blue Devils held off Syracuse 38-24.

— Asher O’Hara, Middle Tennessee, accounted for four TDs, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jarrin Pierce with 1:20 remaining, in a 31-28 win over Florida International.

— Gunnar Watson, Troy, threw for 338 yards and four TDs in a 37-17 win over Texas State,

___

RED RIVER RATTLER

Benched early and celebrating late, Spencer Rattler had quite the first experience in a most unusual version of the Red River rivalry.

The Oklahoma freshman threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime and the Sooners survived a late rally from No. 22 Texas in regulation for a 53-45 victory.

Rattler sat most of the second quarter in favor of Tanner Mordecai after an interception and a fumble, but came back with two of his three scoring passes in overtime as the Sooners bounced back from their first back-to-back losses in the regular season since 1999.

The dramatic ending was quite familiar, even if it was the first time since 1999 that neither team was ranked in the Top 20. It was just the second four-OT game in 25 seasons of the Big 12, joining Kansas State’s 53-50 victory over Texas A&M in 2011.

___

NUMBERS

2_Times No. 24 Iowa State has opened conference play with straight straight wins since 1950, this season and 2002.

119_Non-offensive TDs scored by Kansas State since 1999, most in the FBS.

399_Yards rushing by North Carolina in a 56-45 win over No. 19 Virginia Tech, the Tar Heels’ most since 1993.

___

STINGY BULLDOGS

Tennessee charged off the field at halftime, seemingly holding all the momentum.

But there were still two quarters to go.

That time belongs to Georgia.

Bouncing back from a goal-line stand at the end of the the first half, the No. 3 Bulldogs dominated the final 30 minutes to beat the No. 14 Volunteers 44-21.

Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, while the defense forced three turnovers — returning one of them for a TD — and held Tennessee to just 71 yards total offense in the second half.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25