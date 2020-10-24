ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next year for a fourth season.

“Clearly it has been a successful partnership over the last several years, culminating in this year’s Indy 500 victory and I look forward to further success with Takuma throughout 2021,” team co-owner Bobby Rahal said Saturday.

Sato has four of his six career IndyCar victories with RLL, including the Indy 500 in August. He ranked seventh in the series standings heading into Sunday’s season finale, and Sato has never finished higher than eighth in points.

“The 2020 season was an unforgettable one for many reasons. Needless to say, it was an extremely challenging situation worldwide, but the team continued to work very hard to be competitive under the difficult circumstances,” Sato said. “Our Indy 500 win was a truly special moment and I want to thank everyone at the team again. We are already focused on the future and I am really looking forward to 2021.”

The Japanese driver has 181 career IndyCar starts dating to his 2010 rookie season. He won his first Indy 500 in 2017.

