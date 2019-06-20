TURIN, Italy (AP) — Maurizio Sarri says that becoming the coach of Juventus is the “crowning achievement of a long and difficult career.”

Sarri was presented Thursday after signing a three-year contract with the club that has won Serie A for the last eight seasons.

Sarri says that he left Chelsea after only one season because he “felt a need to return to Italy.”

He succeeds Massimiliano Allegri, who guided Juventus to five straight Italian titles but was unable to bring home the most desired trophy — the Champions League — despite two runner-up finishes in the top European competition.

Sarri reportedly has a massive bonus in his contract if he leads Juventus to the elusive European title.

He says, “I’ve never seen a club so determined to hire a coach and that convinced me right away.”

