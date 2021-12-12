NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie forward Philip Tomasino scored early in the second period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Predators have won five straight, including a sweep of the three New York area teams over a four-day stretch. They beat the Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night and New Jersey 3-2 on Friday night.

Saros had six saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 16 in the third to pick up his 16th career shutout.

Alexandar Georgiev had 23 saves for the Rangers, who lost for the second time in three games and just the third in the last 15.

After a scoreless first period, Tomasino scored his fifth goal of the season at 1:44 of the second with assists to Filip Forsberg and defenseman Alexandre Carrier. Forsberg has 11 points — seven goals, four assists — in his last 10 games.

The 20-year-old Tomasino, a first-round draft pick the Predators in 2019, was able to elude Georgiev with a shot from just inside the blue line.

Advertising

The goal held up as Saros stood tall in the third period.

The Rangers had a power-play chance at 6:25 of the third but Saros stymied Ryan Strome from in close with a right pad stop, then denied Strome again with a glove save.

Nashville was without one of its top scorers, Ryan Johansen, who missed the game after he was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday. Johansen has three goals and 12 assists in his last 11 games.

HARD HITS

The game included another open-ice hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba, who collided shoulder-first with Nashville’s Luke Kunin late in the second period.

Last Tuesday at Chicago, Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into the chin of Jujhar Khaira, sending the Blackhawks’ forward to the hospital and into concussion protocol. The next night at home against Colorado, Trouba hit Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon with a shoulder check midway through the second period. The Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog immediately dropped his gloves and squared off against Trouba.

MILESTONE GAME

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider played his 600th NHL game and became the 22nd skater to play in 600 games for the franchise. The 30-year-old Kreider, who leads the Rangers with 17 goals this season has 194 goals in his career. He is the 12th player from the first round of the 2009 draft to skate in 600 games. Kreider was the 19th overall selection.

NOTES: The Rangers won the previous meeting between the teams this season, 3-1 in Nashville on Oct. 21. … Predators forward Nick Cousins played his 400th NHL game. … The Rangers are 3-2-1 against Central Division teams. … Defenseman Libor Hajek made his season debut for the Rangers, who scratched defensemen Jarred Tinordi and Nils Lundkvist, plus forward Greg McKegg. … The Predators scratched center Matt Duchene with an upper-body injury. They also scratched defensemen Ben Harpur and Phillippe Myers.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

Rangers: At Colorado on Tuesday night.