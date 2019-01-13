FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Sarah Thomas is the first woman to work an NFL playoff game as an on-field official.
Thomas was the down judge in Sunday’s divisional round game between New England and the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s a first, according to the league’s Twitter account .
Thomas was hired in 2015 and was already the league’s first female full-time official.
Terri Valenti was the replay official in Saturday’s playoff game between the Chiefs and Colts, also a first.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Three impressions from Washington's 77-70 win at Colorado WATCH
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL