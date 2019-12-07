RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Santos-Silva posted 13 points as VCU topped Old Dominion 69-57 on Saturday night.

Issac Vann had 10 points for VCU (7-2). Marcus Evans added 10 points. De’Riante Jenkins had six rebounds for the hosts.

Malik Curry had 11 points for the Monarchs (3-7), who have now lost six games in a row. Xavier Green added 11 points. Dajour Dickens had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

VCU plays Missouri State at home next Sunday. Old Dominion matches up against Illinois on the road next Saturday.

