CARY, N.C. (AP) — Kelsey Turnbow scored the go-ahead goal and Santa Clara advanced to the College Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory over second-seeded North Carolina on Thursday night.

Santa Clara, the No. 11 seed, will face top-seeded Florida State on Monday. The Seminoles advanced to the College Cup final on penalties after a scoreless draw with Virginia in the earlier match Thursday.

Although North Carolina dominated the opening half, Santa Clara’s Izzy D’Aquila scored in the 20th minute. It was the first goal the Tar Heels had conceded since the fall — a stretch of 694 minutes.

Brianna Pinto’s goal in the 51st minute pulled the Tar Heels even but some 30 seconds later Turnbow put the Broncos back in front. Santa Clara padded the lead with Skylar Smith’s goal in the 60th.

Santa Clara was making its first trip to the tournament since 2004. The Broncos won the College Cup title in 2001 with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina.

North Carolina was making is 30th appearance in the semifinals. The Tar Heels have won a record 21 College Cup titles.

___

