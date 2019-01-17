ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita has canceled its eight-race card because of wet weather after 3½ inches of rain dropped on the Southern California racetrack in three days.
Officials at the track in Arcadia say heavy overnight rains and more rain throughout the day Thursday made it necessary to cancel. They say the track will make every effort to reschedule the races in the immediate future.
Track superintendent Andy LaRocco says an additional 2 inches of rain was forecast for Thursday.
Live racing will resume on Friday with eight races.
