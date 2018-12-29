STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ajare Sanni scored 10 of his 23 points after regulation and Roberto Gallinat added 20 points to help Pacific beat UC Irvine 84-75 in overtime on Saturday night.

Sanni was 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and Gallinat made 15 of 18 from the free-throw line. Jahlil Tripp added 10 points and seven rebounds for Pacific (10-5). The Tigers have won five of their last six.

Sanni hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run to open overtime and Kendall Small’s dunk with 1:41 gave the Tigers a 77-66 lead. Pacific made its last five shots and the Anteaters committed turnovers on four of their first five possessions after regulation.

Max Hazzard had 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and Evan Leonard scored 13 for UCI (11-4). The Anteaters have lost two in a row.

There were 12 ties and 15 lead changes and neither team led by more than eight points before overtime.