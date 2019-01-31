BOSTON (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored a power-play goal 2:56 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night to extend their season-best winning streak to six.

Sanheim assisted on Oskar Lindblom’s tying goal with 9:24 left in the third period, then beat Tuukka Rask with a long wrist shot in the final seconds of a power play after Brad Marchand was sent off for tripping.

Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia, and Jakub Voracek had two assists. Carter Hart made 23 saves for the resurgent Flyers. They have won seven of eight to improve to 22-23-6 and took the season series against the Bruins 2-1.

David Pastrnak scored both goals for the Bruins. Rask, out with a concussion since Jan. 19, stopped 38 shots in his return. The Bruins lost their third straight.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad capped his second career hat trick with the winning goal with 4:36 to play and New York rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat New Jersey.

Zibanejad also had an assist on Chris Kreider’s goal, and linemate Mats Zuccarello had three assists, including the backhand pass that set up Zibanejad’s backhand winner. The line had eight points.

Henrik Lundqvist made 19 saves, including a stop on a tip by Brian Boyle after the Devils pulled goalie Keith Kinkaid. Nico Hischier, Marcus Johansson and Egor Yakovlev scored for New Jersey.

___

