TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jaelan Sanford had 14 points and six rebounds as Toledo beat Eastern Michigan 64-58 on Friday night.

Spencer Littleson had 14 points for Toledo (25-6, 13-5 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Marreon Jackson added 13 points. Nate Navigato had 10 points for the hosts.

Paul Jackson had 17 points for the Eagles (15-16, 9-9). Elijah Minnie added 15 points and eight rebounds. James Thompson IV had 11 rebounds.

The Rockets evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Toledo 76-69 on Feb. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com