TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jaelan Sanford had 14 points and six rebounds as Toledo beat Eastern Michigan 64-58 on Friday night.
Spencer Littleson had 14 points for Toledo (25-6, 13-5 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Marreon Jackson added 13 points. Nate Navigato had 10 points for the hosts.
Paul Jackson had 17 points for the Eagles (15-16, 9-9). Elijah Minnie added 15 points and eight rebounds. James Thompson IV had 11 rebounds.
The Rockets evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Toledo 76-69 on Feb. 19.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Seahawks mailbag: Trade Russell Wilson? That's a big, fat 'nah'
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- Analysis: Why the recruiting class of 2020 will be crucial for the future of Pac-12 football
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com