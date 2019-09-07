STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State utilized a dominant passing game that piled up 413 yards and scored five touchdowns, to roll past McNeese 56-14 Saturday.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders completed 12 of 18 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns in his home debut until he exited the game early in the third quarter. Then backup Dru Brown, who narrowly lost the off-season battle to become the starter, stepped in and completed 7 of 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiver Tylan Wallace recorded five receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including scores of 69 and 75 yards where he caught short passes, then outraced defenders the length of the field into the end zone.

After gaining 352 yards rushing in their season-opening 52-36 victory at Oregon State last week, including a nation-leading 221 from running back Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State managed 167 in this one. Sanders topped them with 51 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Hubbard gained 44 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes.

For McNeese, Cody Orgeron was 11-of-22 passing for 151 yards and one touchdown, along with two interceptions, while also leading all players in rushing with 89 yards on 16 carries.

TAKEAWAY

McNeese: Despite being overmatched in just about all facets of the game, McNeese played hard and had some impressive moments of their own, just not enough of them. Orgeron’s 52-yard run on the Cowboys’ first drive of the third quarter helped set up his touchdown pass to D’Andre Hicks, who made an outstanding diving catch in the end zone. McNeese also turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half after reaching the OSU 1-yard-line. They also managed to control field position pretty well, especially in the first half, when Oklahoma State started five of their six possessions inside their own 15-yard-line. Four more times in the second half, OSU started inside its own 10.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys looked dominant at times and not so much at others. Overall, though, Oklahoma State controlled the narrative, taking a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage, when cornerback A.J. Green jumped in front of Orgeron’s first pass attempt and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. It did take Sanders and OSU’s offense a while to get going, but eventually they demonstrated their advanced skills. The superior speed of OSU receivers led directly to four different lengthy touchdowns, two by Wallace, and one each from C.J. Moore and Braydon Johnson.

UP NEXT

McNeese: The Cowboys return home to take on Alcorn State next Saturday.

Oklahoma State: OSU’s Cowboys travel across the state to take on Tulsa next Saturday.