MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw two touchdown passes, No. 11 Oklahoma State had eight sacks and the Cowboys beat West Virginia 24-3 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) has won seven straight over the Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4).

The Cowboys pushed around West Virginia’s offensive line all game. Devin Harper and Brock Martin had two sacks apiece for the Cowboys.

West Virginia, which compiled 492 total yards in a win over Iowa State last week, was limited to 133 total yards Saturday, including 17 yards on the ground against the Big 12′s top rushing defense.

Both of Sanders’ TD passes went to Tay Martin in the right corner of the end zone in single coverage.

A roughing-the-passer call against West Virginia’s Jared Bartlett on third down gave the Cowboys first-and-goal at the 6 in the second quarter. Sanders found the 6-foot-3 Martin in the end zone on the next play.

West Virginia’s Graeson Malashevich couldn’t corral a third-quarter punt and Oklahoma State’s Korie Black recovered at the Mountaineers’ 26. Four players later Sanders and Martin connected for a 12-yard TD for a 17-3 lead.

Sanders finished 21 of 31 for 182 yards. He threw one interception.

Jaylen Warren closed out the scoring with a 13-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia moved to the Oklahoma State 13 on its opening drive and settled for a field goal. The Mountaineers often were pinned deep at their end of the field and didn’t advance into Oklahoma State territory until their final drive of the game.

West Virginia’s Jarret Doege had little time to get rid of the ball in a collapsing pocket. Doege, who threw for a season-high 370 yards and three scores in a win over Iowa State a week ago, went 15 of 22 for 109 yards with one interception Saturday.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The trek toward a potential berth in the Big 12 championship game continues for the Cowboys, who have allowed league lows of 16 total touchdowns and 16 points per game.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers’ couldn’t take advantage of the loud home atmosphere on a day where the No. 9 jersey of College Hall of Fame quarterback Major Harris was retired. West Virginia saw a two-game winning streak stopped and will need two more wins over the final three games to become bowl eligible.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma State could move into the top 10 of the AP poll for the second time this season.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts TCU next Saturday.

West Virginia: At Kansas State next Saturday.

