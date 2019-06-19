NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a three-run homer to help chase Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the first inning, CC Sabathia got his 250th career win and the New York Yankees thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 12-1 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Gleyber Torres added a grand slam during a six-run seventh inning, and New York three-hit Tampa Bay to win its fifth in a row and extend its lead the AL East over the second-place Rays to 3½ games. Tampa Bay was swept for the second time this season — the other came against Boston in April.

Snell (4-6) walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs while getting one out on 39 pitches in the shortest start of his career.

Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings. He struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks.

PADRES 8, BREWERS 7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot for San Diego, which overcame three homers by Milwaukee to sweep the Brewers.

Reyes’ shot to right-center, his 20th, came off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) after Manny Machado hit a leadoff single and Hunter Renfroe walked.

Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 27th homer and Ryan Braun homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Brewers.

Craig Stammen got into and out of trouble in the ninth for his third save.

Gerardo Reyes (4-0) got the win after allowing Yasmani Grandal’s three-run homer in the seventh.

NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 2, FIRST GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin struck out eight over seven strong innings and Washington beat Philadelphia to begin a day-night doubleheader.

This was the belated series opener after the teams were rained out Monday and Tuesday. Washington won for the 15th time in 22 games while the Phillies have lost six of eight.

Corbin (6-5) scattered four hits and three walks while ending a personal three-game losing streak.

Juan Soto had an RBI single in the first off Zach Eflin (6-7), and Gerardo Parra and Brian Dozier added RBI doubles later in the game. Eflin allowed three runs and five hits while striking out seven over six innings.

REDS 3, ASTROS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Senzel singled home the tying run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Jesse Winker followed with an RBI single as Cincinnati rallied for a rare sweep of Houston.

The Reds matched their season high with a fourth straight win. They also swept the Marlins in April.

Michael Brantley’s two-run homer put Gerrit Cole in position for only his second career win over Cincinnati, but Roberto Osuna (3-1) couldn’t close it out. Jose Peraza opened the rally with a double and came around on Senzel’s hit. Winker finished it off with a single up the middle.

Matt Bowman (1-0) pitched two innings.

ATHLETICS 8, ORIOLES 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and won for the first time in more than three weeks as Oakland handed Baltimore its eighth straight loss.

Josh Phegley had a three-run homer, Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice to help the A’s complete a three-game sweep.

Bassitt (4-3) allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. The right-hander didn’t give up a hit until Jonathan Villar lined a 3-2 pitch for a single with one out in the sixth.

Phegley homered against Josh Rogers (0-1) in the fifth after Piscotty doubled and Chad Pinder was hit in the helmet.