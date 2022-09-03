PARIS (AP) — After missing a penalty midweek, Alexis Sanchez made amends on Saturday to cap Marseille’s 2-0 win at Auxerre with his third goal in five French league matches.

Sanchez, who joined Marseille from Inter Milan last month on a free transfer, came off the bench near the hour mark and sealed Marseille’s fifth league win in the 83rd minute with a low shot from Matteo Gendouzi’s back pass.

Undefeated, Marseille has 16 of a possible 18 points and will travel to Tottenham next week for the start of its Champions League campaign brimming with confidence.

Marseille coach Igor Tudor rotated his players ahead of the big game in London and made seven changes to his team, with Sanchez among those left on the bench after he missed from the spot in the 1-0 win against Clermont.

It took only eight minutes for the Marseille visitors to find the net when Gerson scored from the rebound after Cengiz Under dribbled past an Auxerre player in the box and hit the post.

Auxerre, which returned to the top-flight after an 11-year absence, was under pressure throughout the first half as Marseille dominated possession in an efficient 3-4-3 system. The hosts played better in the second half but could muster only half-chances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports