LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Anderson’s 19 points helped San Jose State defeat UNLV 75-66 on Tuesday.

Anderson added five rebounds for the Spartans (16-10, 7-6 Mountain West Conference). Omari Moore scored 14 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five assists. Tibet Gorener shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Elijah Harkless finished with 19 points for the Rebels (16-10, 5-9). UNLV also got 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Keshon Gilbert. In addition, Justin Webster had 12 points.

San Jose State turned a four-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 67-53 lead with 4:50 left in the half. Moore scored 14 second-half points in the win.

NEXT UP

San Jose State takes on New Mexico at home on Friday, and UNLV visits Boise State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.