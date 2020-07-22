San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has responded Tuesday night to President Donald Trump’s criticism of his peaceful protest Monday night.

The backlash from the president follows Kapler’s decision to kneel during the national anthem along with players Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Jaylin Davis and Antoan Richardson to protest against social and racial injustice.

Trump declared his disapproval Tuesday morning, tweeting, “Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!”

Before an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night, Kapler said, “My response is I don’t see it as disrespect at all. I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in. I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting.”

“And finally, there’s nobody that should make us stop doing the right thing. It doesn’t matter what leader says that they’re not going to be following a game. What matters the most is that we’re unwavering in trying to do what’s right.”

“What guides our decision is standing up for people who need us to stand up for them.”

Kapler is the first MLB manager to take a knee during the anthem. He did so again Tuesday night before another exhibition game with the A’s.

———

©2020 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)

Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.