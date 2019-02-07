LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Wright scored the go-ahead field goal at the basket and San Diego completed a season-sweep of Loyola Marymount with a 65-63 West Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.
The Lions came into the game looking for their 11th home court win in 12 games. LMU’s remaining home games are with No. 4 Gonzaga and BYU.
LMU took a four-point lead with 4:16 left after a Dameane Douglas free throw made it 57-53. The teams traded free throws before Olin Carter III hit a 3 to cut the deficit to one. Eli Scott’s tip-in with 1:39 to go put the Lions back up by three before Wright scored back-to-back layups to put San Diego in front. James Batemon missed two 3-point attempts in the final 18 seconds and Yauhen Massalski hit the second of two free throws to set the final score.
Carter hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead San Diego (15-8, 4-4). Wright finished with 14 points and dished seven assists. Massalski added 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Isaiah Pineiro had 11 points and 10 boards.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will Seahawks make a move with Kam Chancellor? And what might happen with Frank Clark and Russell Wilson?
- Washington adds linebacker Daniel Heimuli, safety Asa Turner to a defense-dominant 2019 class WATCH
- Report: Four-star 2019 wide receiver Puka Nacua delays college decision
- Can UW Huskies secure the best class of the Chris Petersen era (and beyond) on national signing day?
- Will Washington's pursuit of four-star wideout Puka Nacua continue? 'It's always recruiting season.'
Douglas had 15 points for Loyola Marymount (16-8, 4-6).