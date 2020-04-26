SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State junior forward Matt Mitchell has declared for the NBA draft while keeping open the option of returning to school.

The Aztecs made the announcement Sunday, the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures.

The school said Mitchell did not hire an agent, allowing him to maintain his college eligibility.

“The NBA is a lifelong dream of mine and I am going to do everything in my power to pursue this goal. If this does not end up being the right time to begin my professional career, I am excited about the opportunity to return for my senior season and what our Aztec team can accomplish in 2020-21,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Mitchell has until June 3 to withdraw from draft consideration and return to SDSU.

Mitchell started his first two seasons at SDSU and began the 2019-20 season as the sixth man. He started the final 19 games after big man Nathan Mensah was sidelined with a respiratory ailment. Mitchell was named to the All-Mountain West first team as picked by the coaches after averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Teammate Malachi Flynn, the MWC Player of the year, announced on April 17 that he will forego his final year of collegiate eligibility and enter the draft.

SDSU won the MWC regular-season and was 30-2. It was projected to be a No. 1 or 2 seed before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

