FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Lamont Butler scored 19 points to help San Diego State beat Colorado State 82-76 Wednesday night.

Micah Parrish scored 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting, Matt Bradley added 14 points and seven assists and Darrion Trammell had 11 points for San Diego State (14-4, 5-2 Mountain West Conference).

Jalen Lake led Colorado State (10-9, 2-4) with 17 points, Isaiah Stevens added 16 points and 11 assists, and Isaiah Rivera scored 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Saturday. Colorado State visits Wyoming and San Diego State plays at Air Force.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.