PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and San Diego overwhelmed Portland from the start and beat the Pilots 76-55 on Thursday night.

San Diego (13-6, 2-2 West Coast Conference) never trailed in building a 17-3 lead that was largely never threatened. Portland used a 7-0 run in the last 81 seconds of the first half to get within 38-28 at intermission. Jojo Walker’s layup with 18:09 brought the Pilots within 40-32 before the Toreros blew it open with a 23-7 run.

Jose Martinez led the Toreros in scoring with 15 points.

Isaiah Wright returned to the lineup for San Diego after missing the past four games due to a wrist injury he sustained in a game against Drake on Dec. 23. He finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Marcus Shaver Jr. led Portland (7-12, 0-4) with 21 points.