JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Josh Samuel scored on a 4-yard, fourth-quarter run — capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive — and Jacksonville State held off Stephen F. Austin 28-24 in the ASUN-WAC Challenge on Saturday.

Jacksonville State (3-3, 1-0) saw a 21-7 halftime lead evaporate. Trae Self’s 31-yard scoring strike to Josh Thompson pulled the Lumberjacks (3-3, 0-2) within seven points after three quarters. Korbyn White scored on a 10-yard run just 8 seconds into the final quarter to knot the score at 21 and a 30-yard field goal by Chris Campos gave Stephen F. Austin a three-point lead with 5:48 remaining in the game. Zerrick Cooper promptly led the Gamecocks to the go-ahead score, keeping the drive alive when he connected with P.J. Wells for a 25-yard gain on third-and-15 from their own 20-yard line. Malik Feaster intercepted Self on first down to end the Lumberjacks’ final possession.

Cooper completed 11 of 21 passes for 153 yards and a TD for the Gamecocks — connecting with Ahmad Edwards for an 18-yard score in the second quarter. Samuel rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries.

Self connected on 26 of 47 passes for 305 yards with two TDs and two picks for SFA. Xavier Gipson had eight catches for 84 yards.

