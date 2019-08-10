SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jeff Samardzija pitched eight stellar innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar each homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday.

Samardzija (9-9) gave up one run, struck out five and walked none. He retired 20 straight after giving up a solo homer to Corey Dickerson with two outs in the top of the first inning. Samardzija’s streak ended with César Hernández’s one-out single in the eighth.

The 34-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.49 ERA over his last four starts.

Vince Velasquez (4-7) gave up three runs in five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one.

Pillar homered leading off the fifth off Velasquez to give San Francisco a 3-1 lead. Pillar golfed an 0-2 slider below his knees for his 15th homer and career-high 60th RBI.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead on Longoria’s two run homer to left off Velasquez in the second. His 14th homer came on a hanging slider.

Longoria’s homer was his first since July 13. The three-time All-Star missed 19 games with left foot Plantar Fasciitis.

Dickerson’s seventh home run was Samardzija’s only mistake on the day — a 90-mph fastball he left over the middle of the plate.

Will Smith worked around a hit and walk in the ninth to notch his 28th save in 30 tries. The Giants closer struck out Dickerson swinging with the tying runs on base.

HANDLING HARPER

Leadoff man Bryce Harper is a career .136 hitter (3 for 22) against Samardzija after the 2015 NL MVP was hitless in three at-bats against the pitcher. Harper finished the day 0-for-4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (Tommy John surgery) pitched two innings for the Giants’ Arizona Rookie League affiliate on Friday. The two-time All-Star threw about 20 pitches and hit 92 mph before throwing an additional 15 pitches in the bullpen, manager Bruce Bochy said. He’s expected to throw 40 pitches in a rehab game with Single-A San Jose on Wednesday or Thursday, Bochy said. . 2B Scooter Gennett stayed in the game after getting hit in the right forearm by a 91.8-mph two-seam fastball from Velasquez.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.41 ERA) will make his sixth start since revealing he has a bone spur on his pitching elbow that will likely require surgery. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA over his last six starts.

Giants: LHP Connor Menez (0-1, 5.73) will make his third career start.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports