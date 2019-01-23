NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — R.J. Smith scored 16 points with four 3-pointers, Cameron Delaney added 15 with three 3s and Sam Houston State hit a season-high 14 3s to beat Northwestern State 78-64 on Wednesday night to win its seventh straight and remain unbeaten in Southland Conference play.

Marcus Harris hit four 3s for 12 points and Josh Delaney added 10 points for the Bearkats (11-8, 6-0), who held the Demons to 3 of 28 3-pointers.

DeAndre Love hit the Demons’ first 3-pointer in 18 tries and Northwestern State cut the Bearkats’ lead to 53-43 with 13:17 to play, but Harris and Smith each hit 3s and Sam Houston State pulled ahead 75-59 on Harris’ fourth 3 with 3:13 to go.

Zach Nutall’s 3 put the Bearkats up 14-10, Smith scored eight in a 12-3 run and Cameron Delaney’s layup gave Sam Houston State a 41-30 halftime lead after they hit 5 of 13 3s to the Demons’ 0 of 13.

Ishmael Lane led Northwestern State (7-12, 2-4) with 19 points and 19 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards.