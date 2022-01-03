HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg had 27 points and 17 rebounds as Sam Houston got past Texas Rio Grande Valley 86-78 on Monday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 19 points for Sam Houston (7-8, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jarren Cook added 15 points. Javion May had 3 points and 11 rebounds.

Justin Johnson had 22 points for the Vaqueros (5-8, 0-1). Marek Nelson added 19 points. Mike Adewunmi had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Ricky Nelson, the Vaqueros’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

