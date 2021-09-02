FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Eric Schmid threw for three touchdowns and defending FCS champion Sam Houston beat Northern Arizona 42-16 Thursday night.

Leading 21-7 at halftime, the top-ranked Bearkats broke the game open with the help of two third-quarter interceptions.

Luis Aguilar’s 30-yard field goal got the Lumberjacks within 21-10 in the third quarter and they were driving again before Trevor Williams intercepted Jeff Widener and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. Ysidro Mascorro then intercepted Widener on NAU’s next possession and the Bearkats turned that into another score on Noah Smith’s 7-yard run.

Ramon Jefferson went over 100 yards rushing and Cody Chrest over 100 yards receiving for the Bearkats.

This past spring, Schmid passed for 20 touchdowns and ran for eight more in leading Sam Houston to the Bearkats’ first national championship, finishing 10-0.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25