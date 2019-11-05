NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli missed a chance to book its place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Salzburg on Tuesday.

Teenager Erling Haaland put Salzburg ahead from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Kalidou Koulibaly had tripped Hee-Chang Hwang.

It was the 19-year-old Norwegian’s 23rd goal in 17 competitive matches this season, including seven in four Champions League matches.

Hirving Lozano scored his first home goal for Napoli to level the game shortly before halftime, while the Italian side also hit the woodwork twice.

Napoli slipped to second in Group E, a point behind Liverpool which beat Genk 2-1.

Salzburg remained four points behind Napoli, with two matches remaining.

Napoli could have become the first side to qualify for the knockout stages if it beat Salzburg and Genk failed to win at defending champion Liverpool.

However, it got off to a poor start as Koulibaly mistimed his tackle to give away the penalty, which Haaland struck into the bottom right corner.

Napoli almost leveled immediately when Jose Callejon headed across the face of goal but it came off the base of the left post.

But Lozano leveled in the 44th after the Mexico forward was picked out by Lorenzo Insigne and cut inside to drill the ball into the bottom left corner.

Both sides had a number of chances in the second half, with Napoli going closest when Insigne’s in-swinger hit the angle of the bar and post and went out off the back of the head of Salzburg goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel.

