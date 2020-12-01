MOSCOW (AP) — Salzburg kept alive faint hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

The Austrian club moves above Lokomotiv to third in Group A but could be eliminated later Tuesday if Atletico Madrid beats Bayern Munich. Salzburg will host Atletico next week in both club’s last game of the group stage.

Lokomotiv is fourth in the group and will need to beat Bayern next week to stand any chance of qualifying.

Mergim Berisha scored twice to give Salzburg a 2-0 lead by halftime in the Russian capital, scoring his first off a loose ball when two other shots were blocked, and his second off a pass from Sekou Koita.

Lokomotiv showed signs of a possible late comeback when substitute Anton Miranchuk scored a 79th-minute penalty after his teammate Ze Luis was pushed in the penalty area. However, Salzburg restored its two-goal advantage two minutes later when 18-year-old Karim Adeyemi scored.

