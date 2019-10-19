ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Derrick Ponder passed for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Adrian Salazar kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime as Jackson State rallied past Mississippi Valley State 31-28 on Saturday.

Elvia Payton broke up a third-down pass in overtime, forcing the Delta Devils to try a 44-yard field goal, which missed.

Salazar lined up the winner from 34 yards.

Jackson State (2-5, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) fell into a hole as MVSU (1-6, 0-3) scored 21 unanswered points to open the game.

Ponder threw a 19-yard TD to DD Bowie to get the Tigers on the board just before halftime and start a 28-0 run.

Freshman Kymari Clarke’s 7-yard TD run gave the Tigers a 28-21 lead with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Dejerric Bryant sent the game into OT when his 7-yard touchdown run knotted the score at 28-28 with 28 seconds left in regulation.

Clarke led all rushers with 171 yards on 20 carries.