LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-3 on Saturday to maintain its push for the Premier League title.
Juergen Klopp’s side went seven points clear of Manchester City ahead of the champions playing Huddersfield on Sunday.
Andros Townsend had given Palace a surprise lead in the first half but, after Salah leveled a minute into the second half, Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in front in the 53rd minute.
Palace equalized through James Tomkins’ header in the 65th but a blunder by visiting goalkeeper Julian Speroni gifted Liverpool the lead again.
The Argentine keeper, who turns 40 in May, was making his first appearance since December 2017 because of injuries to Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guaita. He palmed James Milner’s bouncing cross up in the air, virtually into his own net, before Salah made it 3-2 on the goal-line in the 75th.
However, there was a manic finish with Sadio Mane and Palace substitute Max Mayer both scoring in stoppage time after Milner had been sent off for a second bookable offence on Wilfried Zaha.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports