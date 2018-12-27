METIAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints veteran tight end Ben Watson says he’s retiring after this season.

Watson turned 38 this month and is in his 14th NFL season out of Georgia.

His announcement came through an NFL Films video about his family that was posted on Thursday. Watson also confirmed his decision with reporters after Thursday’s practice.

Watson has caught 33 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns this season in helping the Saints capture the top playoff seed in the NFC.

After one of his touchdowns, Watson, a father of five, celebrated by holding up seven fingers, signaling that twins were on the way.

Watson began his NFL career with New England in 2004 and also has played for Cleveland and Baltimore.

Watson has 5,856 yards and 44 TDs receiving in his career.

