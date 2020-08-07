NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed linebacker Nigel Bradham and activated linebacker Kaden Elliss from the club’s Reserve/Covid-19 list, general manager Mickey Loomis said Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Bradham is an eight-year veteran out of Florida State who began his NFL career as a 2012 fourth-round draft choice by Buffalo.

He spent his first four seasons with the Bills and past three with Philadelphia. He started all 12 games in which he played for the Eagles last season and made or assisted on 63 tackles. He also had an interception and forced fumble.

Ellis is a second-year pro who was taken by New Orleans in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He played in three regular-season games before his rookie campaign was cut short by a knee injury.

