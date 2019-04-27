METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have traded up for the second time in this year’s NFL draft to select Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson early in the third round.
The Saints made a deal with the Jets to move up 11 spots and select the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Gardner-Johnson 105th overall. The selection adds depth to a position group that could use it after New Orleans’ decision to release veteran safety Kurt Coleman.
New Orleans gave the Jets fourth- and fifth-round choices. That leaves the Saints with one pick in the sixth round and two in the seventh.
In Friday night’s second round, the Saints made a deal with Miami to move up 14 spots and take Texas A&M center Erik McCoy.
New Orleans did not have any picks in the first or third rounds because of 2018 trades.
