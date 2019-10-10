NEW ORLEANS (4-1) at JACKSONVILLE (2-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Saints by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New Orleans 3-2, Jacksonville 3-2

SERIES RECORD – Saints lead 4-2

LAST MEETING – Saints beat Jaguars 38-27, Dec. 27, 2015

LAST WEEK – Saints beat Buccaneers 31-24; Jaguars lost to Panthers 34-27

AP PRO32 RANKING – Saints No. 2, Jaguars No. 22

SAINTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (20), PASS (16)

SAINTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (16), PASS (19)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (22), PASS (16)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (25), PASS (18)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Saints have won three straight in series. … Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater is coming off fifth 300-plus-yard passing game of career. He has rating or 100 or higher in two of last three road starts. … RB Alvin Kamara had 100 or more yards from scrimmage in five of past seven games. He has 411 yards from scrimmage and five TDs in four career games on road vs. AFC. Since 2017, he ranks second in NFL in TDs (33) and fourth in yards from scrimmage (3,729). … WR Michael Thomas leads NFL in catches (45) and receiving yards (543). Since 2016, Thomas leads NFL in catches (366) and ranks second in receiving yards (4,330). He’s looking for third straight game with at least nine catches and 90 yards. … DE Cameron Jordan has six sacks in past six road games. … Saints LB Demario Davis and Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew both attended Brandon (Mississippi) High School. The town of 21,000 also produced former NFL running back Jerious Norwood. … Minshew is one of three QBs in Super Bowl era with 100-plus rating and no interceptions through first four career starts. He leads all rookies in TD passes (9) and QB rating (105.6). … RB Leonard Fournette looking for third consecutive 100-yard performance. He has runs of 48, 81 and 69 yards the last three weeks. Fournette is one of two NFL backs (Nick Chubb) with at least 85 yards from scrimmage in every game this season. … WR DJ Chark is second in franchise history and first since Jimmy Smith with at least 160 yards receiving and two scores in single game. Chark leads AFC in receiving yards (485) and TD catches (5). … DE Calais Campbell has seven sacks in last six home games. … DE Yannick Ngakoue has sack in three of last four games against NFC teams. … Jaguars will celebrate “Homecoming Weekend” by bringing more than 80 former players back for game. Team will wear teal jerseys and white pants to mimic franchise’s original combination worn in 1995. … Fantasy tip: Thomas, Kamara, Chark and Fournette are must starts. Sleepers: Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. and Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook.

