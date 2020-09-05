NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have waived veteran defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Margus Hunt while keeping veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso on the physically unable to perform list.

New Orleans trimmed 25 players at the deadline to reduce active rosters to 53 players for the regular season, which begins next week.

For now, several undrafted rookies — receiver Marquez Calloway, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and punter Blake Gillikin — are on the roster as Week 1 approaches. The Saints kept Gillikin as a second punter in addition to veteran Thomas Morstead.

Also still on the roster are linebacker Chase Hansen and offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II, both second-year pros who did not play last season. Kelly was on the Saints’ 2019 practice squad while Hansen missed his rookie season with a back injury that was classified as not football related.

Meanwhile, safety Sequan Hampton, a Saints sixth-round draft choice in 2019, was waived with an injury designation, meaning he could wind up on the club’s injured reserve list if he is not claimed off waivers. Tommy Stevens, a seventh-round draft choice this year, also was waived after being converted from college quarterback to tight end during his first NFL camp.

Among the veterans the Saints cut were linebacker Anthony Chickillo, receivers Austin Carr and Bennie Fowler, offensive lineman Cameron Tom and tight end Ethan Wolf.

Defensive end Anthony Lanier II was placed on injured reserve, while offensive lineman James Hurts was designated as suspended by the commissioner.

Rounding out the cuts were: receivers Emmanuel Butler, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Juwan Johnson; linebackers Joe Bachie, Andrew Dowell and Wynton McManus; defensive backs Kemon Hall and Keith Washington II; offensive linemen Jordan Steckler and Calvin Throckmorton Jr.; defensive end T.J. Carter; tight end Garrett Griffin; and running back Tony Jones Jr.

Because the coronavirus pandemic could potentially cause roster upheaval during the season, practice squads have been expanded from 10 to 16 players. Many players trimmed from rosters this weekend could wind up on practice squads.

