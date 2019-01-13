NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints left tackle Terron Armstead and Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett are active for their NFC divisional round playoff game Sunday, setting up a key matchup of prominent starters trying to overcome physical ailments in the playoffs.

Armstead, who has been hampered by a pectoral injury since Nov. 11, last played part of New Orleans’ victory over Pittsburgh on Dec. 23. He appeared to aggravate the injury during that game and went to the sideline early.

Bennett had been listed as questionable for the game after practicing on only a limited basis on Friday because of his foot injury.

Three other Eagles who’d been listed as questionable —linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), receiver Shelton Gibson (hamstring) and tackle Jason Peters (quadriceps) — also are available to play.

All of the Saints de-activated for the game were healthy reserves: tight end Dan Arnold, running back Dwayne Washington, linebacker Manti Te’o, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, offensive lineman Derek Newton and receiver Austin Carr.

Philadelphia deactivated receiver Mike Wallace (ankle), linebacker B.J. Bello, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), guard Matt Pryor, guard Chance Warmack and quarterback Cason Wentz, who’d already been ruled out.

