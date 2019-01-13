JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Davauhnte Turner scored 22 points, Samuel Idowu added 14 points and nine rebounds and Saint Peter’s defeated Marist 72-63 on Sunday in the Peacocks’ first game versus their former head coach, John Dunne.
Dunne coached the Peacocks (5-11, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) for 12 years before taking over at Marist (6-9, 1-2) last April.
Turner, who came in second in the MAAC at 17.5 points per game, scored 13 points in the first half when the Peacocks took a 34-29 lead.
The Red Foxes got within a point, 49-48, on Darius Hines’ basket with about eight minutes left before the Peacocks went on a 15-4 run with Idowu leading the way with seven points for a 63-53 edge with 2:18 to go.
Turner made four 3-pointers while Idowu blocked three shots.
Brian Parker led Marist with 17 points.