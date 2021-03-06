PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 25 points as Saint Mary’s narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 52-47 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (14-8).

Eli Scott had 18 points for the Lions (13-9). Mattias Markusson added 14 points.

