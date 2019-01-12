LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik Fitts and Jordan Ford scored 18 points each, Jordan Hunder had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Saint Mary’s beat Loyola Marymount 71-60 on Saturday night.
Tanner Krebs added 16 points for the Gaels (11-7, 2-1 West Coast Conference), who started fast and kept their lead in double digits until the final two minutes.
Saint Mary’s opened the game with a 12-0 run and led 39-14 before going into the break with a 45-26 lead.
The Lions (13-4, 1-2) had an 11-3 run early in the second half to get the deficit down into the low teens and it stayed there until Loyola Marymount briefly got within 10 at 66-58.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Three impressions from Washington's 77-70 win at Colorado WATCH
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Eli Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions. Mattias Markusson added 12 points.