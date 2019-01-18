ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dion Wiley and Javon Bess scored 20 points apiece and Hasahn French added a double-double to propel Saint Louis to a 68-57 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Friday.

Wiley knocked down 6 of his 11 shots from 3-point range, while Bess buried 5 of 10 for the Billikens (14-4, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), who ran their win streak to six and remained the lone unbeaten team in conference play. French finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

Jared Bynum led Saint Joseph’s (8-10, 1-5) with 18 points, but he made just 5 of 15 shots as the Hawks shot just 29.5 percent from the floor (18 of 61) and made only 6 of 30 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Taylor Funk pitched in with 10 points, on 4-of-13 shooting, and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Saint Louis, which came in with the A-10’s stingiest defense allowing 62.5 points per game, shut down the conference’s leading scorer Charlie Brown Jr. Brown came in averaging 19.6 ppg, but he missed his first 10 shots before sinking a 3-pointer late. He hit all six of his free throws and scored nine.

The Hawks handed Davidson its first A-10 loss the last time out.