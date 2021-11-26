ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Funk poured in 29 points, sinking 8 of 10 shots from 3-point range, and Saint Joseph’s held off Georgetown 77-74 at the Wooden Legacy on Friday night.

Funk shot 9 for 11 overall and added seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-3). Ejike Obinna had 17 points, while Jordan Hall added 13 points and eight assists.

Kaiden Rice tossed in 25 points to lead the Hoyas (2-3). Dante Harris added 17 points and six assists. Donald Carey scored 12.

