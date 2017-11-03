A crew from Country Green Turf Farms adjusts the first row of new grass between home plate and first base at Safeco Field on Thursday. This is part of the first replacement of Safeco Field’s playing surface since the original installation in 1999. The foul territory grass will be installed Friday, and the outfield grass, which will take two full days, is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
