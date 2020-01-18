MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Roman Sadovsky won his first Canadian figure skating title, setting the standard with two clean quadruple jumps on Saturday to earn Canada’s lone berth in men’s singles at the world championships.

The 20-year-old from Toronto posted a score of 260.57, then sat nervously and watched as pressure got the better of both Keegan Messing and Nam Nguyen. They both fell twice.

“When you’re skating it’s one kind of stress level, but you’re sort of in control of what you’re doing, but once you’re sitting down you have no control and you’re just watching and it’s not a good feeling,” Sadovsky said. “It’s sort of bittersweet because you want to place well but at the same you want to see your friends compete well.”

Emily Bausback won a women’s singles event that saw three newcomers climb the podium, while Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro won their second consecutive pairs title, and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier captured their first national dance title.

Canada has just one men’s spot at the world championships in Montreal based on last year’s results.

“I put the pressure on myself, I definitely wanted it really badly, I’ve been thinking about it since last worlds when I found out we only had one spot,” Sadovsky said. “I’m still sort of in disbelief. I’ve always wanted to get a national title, not just in senior but anywhere.

“To win my first national title at senior is fine, I like it.”