SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Billionaire Ron Burkle has become the new lead investor in the Sacramento Republic soccer team.
Club CEO Kevin Nagle said Tuesday that Burkle’s investment will help the team in its quest to move from the second-tier United Soccer League into Major League Soccer.
Sacramento is among the contenders for an expansion franchise in MLS, along with St. Louis, Phoenix and Detroit.
Burkle is a co-owner of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins with a net worth estimated at $2 billion by Forbes magazine.
