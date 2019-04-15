BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Defenseman Jacob Bryson is skipping his senior season at Providence after signing a three-year entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Bryson will report to Buffalo’s AHL affiliate in Rochester after signing an amateur tryout contract. That means his NHL contract won’t kick in until next season.

The Sabres selected Bryson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

The signing announced Monday comes after Providence’s season ended with a 4-1 loss to eventual national champion Minnesota Duluth in the Frozen Four semifinals held in Buffalo on Thursday. Bryson was the Friars’ team captain and finished his junior season with four goals and a career-high 28 points in 42 games.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, the 21-year-old Bryson finished with 11 goals and 73 points in 121 career games.

