The Buffalo Sabres have placed under-performing forward Remi Elie on waivers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs pared their defensive depth by waiving Martin Marincin.
The Sabres announced the move Saturday, while a person familiar with the Maple Leafs’ decision told The Associated Press about Marincin. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Maple Leafs have not announced the move.
Elie was placed on waivers for demotion to the minors a day after playing a team-low nine shifts in a 7-3 loss to Chicago. He played his second straight game after being a healthy scratch in Buffalo’s previous seven outings.
Elie has one assist in 16 games since being waived by Dallas and claimed by the Sabres on Oct. 2.
Marincin becomes the odd-man out after Toronto acquired defenseman Jake Muzzin in a trade with Los Angeles on Monday. The sixth-year player has two assists in 10 games this season and will be assigned to the minors should he go unclaimed.
