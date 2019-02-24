BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Sabres sent the Ducks prospect defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first-round draft pick.

The Ducks conditionally acquired the first-round draft pick Buffalo acquired in trading Evander Kane to the San Jose Sharks a year ago. However, they will have the option to land the first-round pick Buffalo acquired in trading Ryan O’Reilly to St. Louis last summer.

The deal was completed on Sunday, a day before the NHL’s trade deadline.

The 24-year-old Montour has five goals and 20 assists in 62 games this season, his third in the NHL. He was selected by Anaheim in the second round of the 2014 draft, and has 16 goals and 63 points in 169 career games.

Guhle is a swift, play-making defenseman who has had limited NHL experience since Buffalo selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. The 21-year-old has five assists in 23 NHL career games, while spending a majority of the past three seasons developing in the minors.

