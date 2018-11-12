TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says he has no plans not to play quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week against The Citadel.
Tagovailoa has been bothered by a right knee injury in recent weeks and left the Mississippi State game after getting hit on it. The top-ranked Crimson Tide hosts huge underdog The Citadel on Saturday.
A reporter asked Saban Monday if he would consider sitting Tagovailoa for the game to allow him to rest the knee.
Saban’s response: “No. Why would we do that? I mean, to say this was not an important game or he doesn’t need to play?”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Report: In wake of Paul Allen's death, Seahawks will eventually be sold, possibly for record amount
- Huskies, Cougars rise in AP poll as Apple Cup draws near
- Three impressions from the Seahawks' 36-31 loss to the Rams WATCH
- WSU Cougars flying mile-high as magical season continues in blowout of Colorado
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates highlights from Seattle's nail-biting loss to Rams
Tagovailoa sat out the fourth quarter against Mississippi State. Saban says afterward the quarterback could have returned if needed in the 24-0 win.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25