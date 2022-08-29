TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama tight end Cameron Latu’s status is uncertain for the opener against Utah State with an undisclosed injury.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach Nick Saban said that Latu was to resume practice Monday.

“I don’t think anybody can make a prediction about that right now,” Saban said. “He’s been on the treadmill and all that stuff last week. He’s never had an issue, never had a problem. So the next thing he does is start dry-land working, doing individual, seeing what he can do in practice. It’s kind of day-to-day with him.”

Latu is a preseason second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick by media covering the league. His eight touchdown catches last season were an Alabama record for a tight end.

He was not among the four tight ends listed on the depth chart released Monday.

Robbie Ouzts is listed as the starter. He played in 11 games last season and had one catch for 8 yards.

Sophomore Miles Kitselman and freshmen Danny Lewis Jr. and Amari Niblack are other options.

“Robbie Ouzts has done a really good job at the position, but all three young guys have made significant progress and they’ll probably have some role in this game,” Saban said.

