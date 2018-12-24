MIAMI (AP) — Alabama has suspended starting left guard Deonte Brown and two other players from the Orange Bowl for violating unspecified team rules.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said in a statement that Brown, tight end Kedrick James and offensive lineman Elliot Baker didn’t make the trip to Miami on Monday.
Top-ranked Alabama faces Oklahoma Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Saban didn’t indicate the duration of the suspensions or whether they might extend to the national championship game if Alabama wins.
Brown replaced Lester Cotton as the starter in midseason. Brown has been dealing with a turf toe injury.
